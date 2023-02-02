Update from Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK): A steady trajectory

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) closed the day trading at $91.16 up 2.07% from the previous closing price of $89.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2324656 shares were traded. SWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SWK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on October 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $80 from $85 previously.

On October 14, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $125 to $79.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on October 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $82.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Walburger Corbin sold 5,248 shares for $80.80 per share. The transaction valued at 424,044 led to the insider holds 17,993 shares of the business.

MANNING ROBERT J bought 30,000 shares of SWK for $2,565,000 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 30,000 shares after completing the transaction at $85.50 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Link Janet, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $90.96 each. As a result, the insider received 90,960 and left with 28,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stanley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWK has reached a high of $177.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SWK traded about 1.81M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SWK traded about 1.87M shares per day. A total of 147.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.08M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SWK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 8.34M, compared to 5.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.52% and a Short% of Float of 4.54%.

Dividends & Splits

SWK’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.20, up from 2.79 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.90. The current Payout Ratio is 32.90% for SWK, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $2.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.62 and $5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.41. EPS for the following year is $6.4, with 18 analysts recommending between $7.75 and $5.5.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $3.96B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.15B to a low estimate of $3.77B. As of the current estimate, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.07B, an estimated decrease of -2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.93B, a decrease of -15.40% less than the figure of -$2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.73B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.13B and the low estimate is $15.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.