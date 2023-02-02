Update from XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX): A steady trajectory

The closing price of XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) was $0.64 for the day, up 8.47% from the previous closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 596394 shares were traded. XRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6651 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XRTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, XORTX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XRTX has reached a high of $2.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8042, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1938.

Shares Statistics:

XRTX traded an average of 828.94K shares per day over the past three months and 5.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.83M. Insiders hold about 3.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.67% stake in the company. Shares short for XRTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 204.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 274.61k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 1.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.