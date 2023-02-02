What shareholders can do to beat the market with Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE) stock

As of close of business last night, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $23.04, up 0.83% from its previous closing price of $22.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1381691 shares were traded. AVTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVTE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.80 and its Current Ratio is at 18.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Dake Benjamin T sold 10,284 shares for $25.98 per share. The transaction valued at 267,203 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

NIVEN RALPH sold 2,250 shares of AVTE for $59,404 on Jan 05. The CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER now owns 1,609 shares after completing the transaction at $26.40 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, NOYES TIMOTHY P, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $27.07 each. As a result, the insider received 406,076 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVTE has reached a high of $30.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVTE traded 135.06K shares on average per day over the past three months and 71.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.60M. Shares short for AVTE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.04M, compared to 1.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.16% and a Short% of Float of 15.39%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.92 and -$1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$2.07, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.91 and -$2.21.