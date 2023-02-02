What shareholders can do to beat the market with Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) stock

In the latest session, Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) closed at $4.90 up 5.15% from its previous closing price of $4.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513764 shares were traded. DOUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Douglas Elliman Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on February 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when LORBER HOWARD M bought 100,000 shares for $3.99 per share. The transaction valued at 399,340 led to the insider holds 2,876,341 shares of the business.

Liebowitz Michael bought 40,000 shares of DOUG for $157,200 on Oct 10. The Director now owns 135,587 shares after completing the transaction at $3.93 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, KIRKLAND J BRYANT III, who serves as the SVP, Treasurer & CFO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,700 and bolstered with 450,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Douglas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOUG has reached a high of $8.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1720, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9101.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DOUG has traded an average of 467.26K shares per day and 253.86k over the past ten days. A total of 77.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.65M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DOUG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 2.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.