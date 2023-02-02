Which analyst expects Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) closed at $22.31 down -2.70% from its previous closing price of $22.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1468061 shares were traded. ARLP stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On February 04, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on February 04, 2020, with a $11 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alliance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARLP has reached a high of $27.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARLP has traded an average of 511.13K shares per day and 599.93k over the past ten days. A total of 127.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.87M. Insiders hold about 16.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARLP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 3.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ARLP is 2.00, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.66%. The current Payout Ratio is 41.20% for ARLP, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 16, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.61 and a low estimate of $1.43, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.69, with high estimates of $2.16 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.32 and $4.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.73. EPS for the following year is $6.06, with 3 analysts recommending between $7.11 and $5.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $668.32M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $683.9M to a low estimate of $656.5M. As of the current estimate, Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s year-ago sales were $415.44M, an estimated increase of 60.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $699.57M, an increase of 47.80% less than the figure of $60.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $746.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $659.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARLP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 55.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.