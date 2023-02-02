ZYNE (Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) closed at $0.64 down -4.63% from its previous closing price of $0.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0310 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557035 shares were traded. ZYNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5850.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 21, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $9 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Sebree Terri B sold 24,661 shares for $0.60 per share. The transaction valued at 14,742 led to the insider holds 343,204 shares of the business.

Fickenscher James E sold 17,769 shares of ZYNE for $10,622 on Jan 23. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 154,736 shares after completing the transaction at $0.60 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Rosenberger Brian, who serves as the VP, Commercial & Business Dev. of the company, sold 12,663 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider received 7,570 and left with 94,848 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZYNE has reached a high of $2.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5776, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9318.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZYNE has traded an average of 307.89K shares per day and 340.23k over the past ten days. A total of 47.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.24M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYNE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 528.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 800.93k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.94.