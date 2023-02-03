A correction may be in store for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) shares?

In the latest session, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) closed at $118.73 up 0.81% from its previous closing price of $117.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1023645 shares were traded. PII stock price reached its highest trading level at $120.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.31.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Polaris Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $112 from $165 previously.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on December 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Clark Dougherty Lucy sold 10,626 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,221,990 led to the insider holds 12,282 shares of the business.

Clark Dougherty Lucy sold 4,454 shares of PII for $494,394 on Jan 31. The SVP-Gen Counsel & Secretary now owns 12,282 shares after completing the transaction at $111.00 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Speetzen Michael T, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 24,500 shares for $119.21 each. As a result, the insider received 2,920,764 and left with 61,202 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Polaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PII has reached a high of $127.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PII has traded an average of 603.45K shares per day and 757.25k over the past ten days. A total of 59.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.80M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PII as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 5.50M, compared to 4.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.38% and a Short% of Float of 7.56%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PII is 2.56, from 2.49 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.44. The current Payout Ratio is 45.10% for PII, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.56 and a low estimate of $3.17, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.92, with high estimates of $2.56 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.3 and $10.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.18. EPS for the following year is $10.51, with 15 analysts recommending between $12.18 and $9.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.41B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.44B to a low estimate of $2.36B. As of the current estimate, Polaris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.17B, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.95B, a decrease of -7.20% less than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.2B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9B and the low estimate is $7.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.