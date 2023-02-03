A glimpse at Atlas Technical Consultants Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) closed at $12.15 up 0.75% from its previous closing price of $12.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 922395 shares were traded. ATCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.07.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Johnson Rice on September 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Jain Priya bought 3,000 shares for $7.88 per share. The transaction valued at 23,640 led to the insider holds 35,644 shares of the business.

Burns Kenneth Jerome JR bought 7,245 shares of ATCX for $60,496 on May 20. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 43,346 shares after completing the transaction at $8.35 per share. On May 18, another insider, Powell Walter George, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $8.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,420 and bolstered with 87,357 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATCX has reached a high of $13.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATCX has traded an average of 309.14K shares per day and 1.47M over the past ten days. A total of 37.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.55M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ATCX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 639.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 485.91k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $609M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $594.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $605.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $538.8M, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $645M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $650.7M and the low estimate is $639.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.