A glimpse at Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.30, up 7.94% from its previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0224 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1810314 shares were traded. CBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3179 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2951.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CBIO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.40 and its Current Ratio is at 18.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

On May 21, 2020, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on May 21, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Catalyst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBIO has reached a high of $0.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4754, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4355.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CBIO traded 1.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 754.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.91M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CBIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 531.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 1.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.70%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CBIO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 12, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1:15 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $790k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $790k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $790k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.34M, down -89.20% from the average estimate.