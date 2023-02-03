A glimpse at Silo Pharma Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) closed at $3.06 up 16.35% from its previous closing price of $2.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4466944 shares were traded. SILO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9781 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Silo Pharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Weisblum Eric bought 130 shares for $2.72 per share. The transaction valued at 354 led to the insider holds 154,854 shares of the business.

Weisblum Eric bought 200 shares of SILO for $536 on Dec 19. The CEO and President now owns 154,724 shares after completing the transaction at $2.68 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Weisblum Eric, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, bought 263 shares for $3.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 834 and bolstered with 154,524 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 132.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILO has reached a high of $12.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 3.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.55M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

