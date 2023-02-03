A glimpse at SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) closed at $164.01 up 6.61% from its previous closing price of $153.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 684961 shares were traded. SITE stock price reached its highest trading level at $165.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $155.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 115.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $126 from $144 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $189.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2022, with a $189 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when BLACK DOUG sold 9,496 shares for $128.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,215,488 led to the insider holds 546,511 shares of the business.

BLACK DOUG sold 9,591 shares of SITE for $1,015,111 on Oct 12. The CEO now owns 536,007 shares after completing the transaction at $105.84 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, BLACK DOUG, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 9,544 shares for $115.54 each. As a result, the insider received 1,102,714 and left with 525,598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SiteOne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SITE has reached a high of $191.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $97.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SITE has traded an average of 258.86K shares per day and 279.28k over the past ten days. A total of 45.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.42M. Shares short for SITE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 2.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 6.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.6 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $1.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.73 and $5.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.55. EPS for the following year is $4.94, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.48 and $3.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SITE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.48B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.1B and the low estimate is $3.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.