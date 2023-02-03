A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)

After finishing at $1.00 in the prior trading day, Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) closed at $0.99, down -1.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1717950 shares were traded. CNTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9200.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when Lehr Martin A. bought 7,027 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 4,901 led to the insider holds 143,232 shares of the business.

Lehr Martin A. bought 6,839 shares of CNTX for $4,901 on Jan 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 136,205 shares after completing the transaction at $0.72 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Lehr Martin A., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 6,783 shares for $0.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,995 and bolstered with 129,366 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNTX has reached a high of $2.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8945, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4601.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.04M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CNTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 32.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.61M, compared to 57.2k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.