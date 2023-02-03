A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)

After finishing at $62.70 in the prior trading day, Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) closed at $63.54, up 1.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 729133 shares were traded. SANM stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.85.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SANM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 22, 2021, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $61.Sidoti initiated its Buy rating on December 22, 2021, with a $61 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Adzema Kurt sold 15,482 shares for $61.30 per share. The transaction valued at 949,062 led to the insider holds 69,351 shares of the business.

REID ALAN McWILLIAMS sold 3,270 shares of SANM for $212,550 on Nov 17. The EVP, Global Human Resources now owns 30,730 shares after completing the transaction at $65.00 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, SOLA JURE, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 96,288 shares for $66.28 each. As a result, the insider received 6,381,969 and left with 917,906 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sanmina’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SANM has reached a high of $69.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 539.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 502.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.95M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SANM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 1.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 3.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.36 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.89 and $4.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.85. EPS for the following year is $5.42, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.79 and $4.88.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $2.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.03B to a low estimate of $2B. As of the current estimate, Sanmina Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated increase of 22.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SANM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.76B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.37B and the low estimate is $7.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.