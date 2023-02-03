A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

After finishing at $13.55 in the prior trading day, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) closed at $14.53, up 7.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1687057 shares were traded. UPWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UPWK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On May 17, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $20.

Stifel reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Marie Olivier sold 253 shares for $12.60 per share. The transaction valued at 3,188 led to the insider holds 10,232 shares of the business.

Marie Olivier sold 968 shares of UPWK for $10,370 on Dec 19. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 9,894 shares after completing the transaction at $10.71 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Marie Olivier, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 968 shares for $10.71 each. As a result, the insider received 10,370 and left with 9,894 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPWK has reached a high of $29.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 130.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.43M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UPWK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.06M with a Short Ratio of 4.64M, compared to 6.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.64% and a Short% of Float of 5.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.21 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $159.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $160.55M to a low estimate of $158.5M. As of the current estimate, Upwork Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.86M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $167.02M, an increase of 22.50% over than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $174.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162.68M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $617.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $615.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $616.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $502.8M, up 22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $729.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $764.71M and the low estimate is $702.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.