AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) was $102.40 for the day, up 2.64% from the previous closing price of $99.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 975022 shares were traded. AMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on October 08, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Jackson Denise L sold 4,001 shares for $110.76 per share. The transaction valued at 443,151 led to the insider holds 14,078 shares of the business.

Jackson Denise L sold 1,002 shares of AMN for $109,519 on Jan 06. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 18,079 shares after completing the transaction at $109.30 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, WHEAT DOUGLAS D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,900 shares for $118.00 each. As a result, the insider received 578,200 and left with 65 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AMN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMN has reached a high of $129.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.61.

Shares Statistics:

AMN traded an average of 713.21K shares per day over the past three months and 891.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.99M. Shares short for AMN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.66M with a Short Ratio of 4.46M, compared to 4.59M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.77% and a Short% of Float of 15.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.47 and a low estimate of $2.09, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.06, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.73 and $9.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.19. EPS for the following year is $8.37, with 9 analysts recommending between $9.13 and $7.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of the current estimate, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $783.1M, an estimated increase of 40.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B, a decrease of -24.10% less than the figure of $40.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.01B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.98B, up 28.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.48B and the low estimate is $4.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.