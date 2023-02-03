An average trading volume for Kirby Corporation (KEX) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $72.13 in the prior trading day, Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) closed at $73.17, up 1.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 763872 shares were traded. KEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KEX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 116.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $64 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 29 when MILLER SCOTT P sold 607 shares for $67.08 per share. The transaction valued at 40,715 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

DAY C SEAN sold 6,000 shares of KEX for $433,787 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 71,090 shares after completing the transaction at $72.30 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, DRAGG RONALD A, who serves as the Vice President and Controller of the company, sold 500 shares for $71.08 each. As a result, the insider received 35,540 and left with 11,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kirby’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KEX has reached a high of $75.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 383.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 512.65k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.26M. Insiders hold about 1.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KEX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $3.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $716.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $735.2M to a low estimate of $704.2M. As of the current estimate, Kirby Corporation’s year-ago sales were $591.27M, an estimated increase of 21.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $715.98M, an increase of 22.00% over than the figure of $21.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $775.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $674.44M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25B, up 23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.4B and the low estimate is $2.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.