An investigation into Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s technical aspects

The price of Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) closed at $16.62 in the last session, up 3.62% from day before closing price of $16.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612748 shares were traded. CDMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.30.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CDMO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.

On November 10, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $12.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on November 10, 2020, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Alegria Esther M. sold 5,321 shares for $16.32 per share. The transaction valued at 86,856 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hancock Richard B sold 5,000 shares of CDMO for $80,000 on Jan 12. The Director now owns 39,134 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Ziebell Mark R, who serves as the V. P., General Counsel of the company, sold 1,150 shares for $14.44 each. As a result, the insider received 16,607 and left with 38,897 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 207.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDMO has reached a high of $22.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CDMO traded on average about 590.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 465.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Shares short for CDMO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.86M with a Short Ratio of 5.18M, compared to 4.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.82% and a Short% of Float of 9.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $144.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $142.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $143.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.6M, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $182.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $190.79M and the low estimate is $171.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.