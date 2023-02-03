An overall feel about BARK Inc. (NYSE: BARK) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, BARK Inc. (NYSE: BARK) closed at $2.19 up 3.79% from its previous closing price of $2.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1626327 shares were traded. BARK stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1050.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BARK Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On December 08, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Meeker Matt bought 14,950 shares for $1.69 per share. The transaction valued at 25,221 led to the insider holds 9,830,036 shares of the business.

Meeker Matt bought 11,400 shares of BARK for $24,837 on Aug 19. The Executive Chairman now owns 9,815,086 shares after completing the transaction at $2.18 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Kamenetzky David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 91,832 shares for $2.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 226,559 and bolstered with 204,346 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BARK has reached a high of $4.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6854, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9146.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BARK has traded an average of 944.46K shares per day and 710.32k over the past ten days. A total of 176.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.91M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BARK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.99M, compared to 7.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 5.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BARK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $557M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $556.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $556.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $507.41M, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $690.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750.1M and the low estimate is $631.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.