An overall feel about Isoray Inc. (AMEX: ISR) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Isoray Inc. (AMEX: ISR) closed at $0.40 up 5.26% from its previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 926624 shares were traded. ISR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4029 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Isoray Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.00 and its Current Ratio is at 14.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on February 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 14, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Hunt Jonathan Robert bought 32,200 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 12,236 led to the insider holds 191,710 shares of the business.

Hunt Jonathan Robert bought 53,204 shares of ISR for $20,265 on Dec 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 159,510 shares after completing the transaction at $0.38 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Woods Lori A, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $0.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 33,540 and bolstered with 1,147,038 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISR has reached a high of $0.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3140, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3214.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ISR has traded an average of 284.63K shares per day and 356.41k over the past ten days. A total of 142.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.52M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ISR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 524.14k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 0.74%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.97M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.13M to a low estimate of $2.8M. As of the current estimate, Isoray Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.56M, an estimated increase of 15.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.79M, up 30.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.96M and the low estimate is $23.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.