An overall feel about Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.55, down -6.25% from its previous closing price of $18.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3913202 shares were traded. LSPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LSPD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On January 18, 2023, SMBC Nikko Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $21.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSPD has reached a high of $35.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LSPD traded 1.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.34M. Insiders hold about 10.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.21% stake in the company. Shares short for LSPD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.43M with a Short Ratio of 5.43M, compared to 5.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.65% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $780.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $736.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $752.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $548.37M, up 37.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $992.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $928M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.