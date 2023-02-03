An overall feel about Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) stock in the current moment?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600179 shares were traded. LCTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3793.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LCTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 80.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 14, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

On August 19, 2021, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.Noble Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on August 19, 2021, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Culley Brian M bought 6,400 shares for $1.53 per share. The transaction valued at 9,792 led to the insider holds 97,787 shares of the business.

Amin Dipti bought 35,000 shares of LCTX for $57,050 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 35,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.63 per share. On Mar 25, another insider, Culley Brian M, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,250 shares for $1.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,245 and bolstered with 81,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LCTX has reached a high of $1.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3566, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3545.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LCTX traded 381.52K shares on average per day over the past three months and 257.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 169.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LCTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.16M, compared to 4.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LCTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.34M, up 275.70% from the average estimate.