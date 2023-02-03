An overall feel about Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) closed at $0.38 up 17.09% from its previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0562 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2239589 shares were traded. YVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3501.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YVR has reached a high of $1.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2380, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3550.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YVR has traded an average of 109.85K shares per day and 274.61k over the past ten days. A total of 19.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.94M. Insiders hold about 21.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for YVR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 448.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 496.46k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 2.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.