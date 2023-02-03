An overall feel about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, uniQure N.V.’s stock clocked out at $22.37, up 3.37% from its previous closing price of $21.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 626371 shares were traded. QURE stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.88.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QURE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

On May 21, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Soteropoulos Paula sold 6,000 shares for $22.59 per share. The transaction valued at 135,540 led to the insider holds 16,382 shares of the business.

Soteropoulos Paula sold 3,800 shares of QURE for $89,034 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 16,382 shares after completing the transaction at $23.43 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Soteropoulos Paula, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $23.45 each. As a result, the insider received 70,350 and left with 16,382 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QURE has reached a high of $28.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QURE traded 703.45K shares on average per day over the past three months and 439.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.44M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QURE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.04M, compared to 2.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$1.34, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of $2.43 and low estimates of -$1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$4.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.63. EPS for the following year is -$1.24, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.67 and -$4.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QURE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $205.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $524M, down -93.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $188.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $352.7M and the low estimate is $16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 427.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.