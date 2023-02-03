Analysis of Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG): Selected Notes

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) closed the day trading at $86.97 up 5.16% from the previous closing price of $82.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7787367 shares were traded. DDOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DDOG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $95.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $101.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on December 15, 2022, with a $101 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when Pomel Olivier sold 85,637 shares for $73.98 per share. The transaction valued at 6,335,391 led to the insider holds 243,282 shares of the business.

Le-Quoc Alexis sold 71,364 shares of DDOG for $4,961,871 on Jan 04. The President & CTO now owns 179,370 shares after completing the transaction at $69.53 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Blitzer Adam, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,642 shares for $83.14 each. As a result, the insider received 552,216 and left with 159,429 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has reached a high of $184.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DDOG traded about 4.75M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DDOG traded about 5.64M shares per day. A total of 315.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.53M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DDOG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.22M with a Short Ratio of 14.16M, compared to 10.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 29 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $414.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $448.32M to a low estimate of $411.01M. As of the current estimate, Datadog Inc.’s year-ago sales were $270.49M, an estimated increase of 53.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $446.73M, an increase of 37.00% less than the figure of $53.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $534.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $435.67M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 57.60% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $2.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.