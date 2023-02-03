Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO): Selected Notes

The closing price of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) was $11.89 for the day, down -2.54% from the previous closing price of $12.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1880888 shares were traded. DO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DO has reached a high of $12.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.17.

Shares Statistics:

DO traded an average of 977.33K shares per day over the past three months and 991.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.28M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.5M with a Short Ratio of 5.31M, compared to 4.3M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.45 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $805M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $805M and the low estimate is $805M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.