Analysis of PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG): Selected Notes

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) closed the day trading at $25.06 up 8.25% from the previous closing price of $23.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1040313 shares were traded. PRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.50.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Thomas Eugene Vin IV bought 618 shares for $15.95 per share. The transaction valued at 9,857 led to the insider holds 34,351 shares of the business.

Doman Curtis Linn bought 50,000 shares of PRG for $962,500 on Aug 03. The Chief Innovation Officer-PROG now owns 72,000 shares after completing the transaction at $19.25 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Garner Brian, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $19.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,475 and bolstered with 38,523 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PROG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRG has reached a high of $40.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRG traded about 443.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRG traded about 389.37k shares per day. A total of 50.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.39M. Shares short for PRG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 3.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.28% and a Short% of Float of 10.04%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PRG, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 19, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 12, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1179:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.41. EPS for the following year is $2.54, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.84 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $603.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $616.58M to a low estimate of $598M. As of the current estimate, PROG Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $646.54M, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $649.35M, a decrease of -8.60% less than the figure of -$6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $677.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $630.21M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.68B, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.57B and the low estimate is $2.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.