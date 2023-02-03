Are analysts optimistic about Saia Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SAIA) stock?

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) closed the day trading at $287.61 down -2.72% from the previous closing price of $295.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1652078 shares were traded. SAIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $306.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $286.24.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SAIA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 145.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on January 30, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $288 from $269 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $185.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on December 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $216 to $215.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when SUGAR PATRICK D sold 1,450 shares for $250.77 per share. The transaction valued at 363,616 led to the insider holds 6,034 shares of the business.

EISNOR DI-ANN sold 456 shares of SAIA for $102,162 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 5,835 shares after completing the transaction at $224.04 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, RAMU RAYMOND R, who serves as the Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off. of the company, sold 13,474 shares for $247.58 each. As a result, the insider received 3,335,878 and left with 3,279 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Saia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAIA has reached a high of $304.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $168.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 234.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 213.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SAIA traded about 392.84K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SAIA traded about 499.8k shares per day. A total of 26.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.30M. Shares short for SAIA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.74M, compared to 2.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.57% and a Short% of Float of 10.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.8 and a low estimate of $3.53, while EPS last year was $2.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.02, with high estimates of $3.23 and low estimates of $2.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.11 and $13.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.81. EPS for the following year is $13.14, with 18 analysts recommending between $14.25 and $11.45.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $722.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $733.45M to a low estimate of $700.6M. As of the current estimate, Saia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $575.73M, an estimated increase of 25.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $666.12M, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $25.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $689.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $619M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAIA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.29B, up 22.20% from the average estimate.