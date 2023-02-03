As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) offers stability

The closing price of Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) was $3.55 for the day, up 3.80% from the previous closing price of $3.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 704280 shares were traded. ALTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALTO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Gray Maria G bought 5,000 shares for $2.73 per share. The transaction valued at 13,650 led to the insider holds 27,292 shares of the business.

NATHAN GILBERT E bought 35,000 shares of ALTO for $94,850 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 538,909 shares after completing the transaction at $2.71 per share. On May 20, another insider, Kandris Michael D, who serves as the President, CEO & COO of the company, bought 12,415 shares for $4.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,405 and bolstered with 548,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alto’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALTO has reached a high of $7.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1376, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0767.

Shares Statistics:

ALTO traded an average of 899.96K shares per day over the past three months and 670.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.47M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALTO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.52M, compared to 7.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $328.07M to a low estimate of $294.8M. As of the current estimate, Alto Ingredients Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.01M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.06M, a decrease of -15.70% less than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $335.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $314.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.