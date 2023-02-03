As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) offers stability

The closing price of TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) was $3.15 for the day, down -2.48% from the previous closing price of $3.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1142851 shares were traded. TRUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRUE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Claus Christopher W bought 40,000 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 96,000 led to the insider holds 224,405 shares of the business.

Mendel John W sold 12,578 shares of TRUE for $34,795 on Jun 21. The Director now owns 148,528 shares after completing the transaction at $2.77 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Mendel John W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $3.31 each. As a result, the insider received 9,933 and left with 115,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRUE has reached a high of $4.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7040, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5323.

Shares Statistics:

TRUE traded an average of 608.22K shares per day over the past three months and 364.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.29M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRUE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 2.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 2.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.27M to a low estimate of $40.84M. As of the current estimate, TrueCar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.97M, an estimated decrease of -22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.78M, a decrease of -6.70% over than the figure of -$22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.84M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $178.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $166.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $170.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $231.7M, down -26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $190.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $202M and the low estimate is $172.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.