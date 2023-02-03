As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) offers stability

The closing price of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) was $0.47 for the day, up 12.67% from the previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0532 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594995 shares were traded. MEDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4791 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4100.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MEDS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Fell Donald G. bought 1,500 shares for $1.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,620 led to the insider holds 21,139 shares of the business.

AJJARAPU SURENDRA K bought 10,000 shares of MEDS for $130,000,000 on May 20. The CEO now owns 222,500 shares after completing the transaction at $13000.00 per share. On May 12, another insider, Fell Donald G., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $1.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,520 and bolstered with 19,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEDS has reached a high of $3.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4500, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1293.

Shares Statistics:

MEDS traded an average of 339.67K shares per day over the past three months and 654.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.27M. Insiders hold about 27.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MEDS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 94.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 71.17k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.29 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.31M to a low estimate of $3.29M. As of the current estimate, TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.55M, an estimated increase of 29.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.16M, an increase of 32.30% over than the figure of $29.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MEDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.89M, up 31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.16M and the low estimate is $14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.