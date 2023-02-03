BC (Brunswick Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $86.18 in the prior trading day, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) closed at $90.58, up 5.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1514266 shares were traded. BC stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.39.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on November 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $82 from $90 previously.

On August 09, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $90 to $110.

On July 13, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $96.MKM Partners initiated its Buy rating on July 13, 2022, with a $96 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when COOPER NANCY E sold 329 shares for $83.83 per share. The transaction valued at 27,580 led to the insider holds 19,891 shares of the business.

SINGER DAVID V sold 171 shares of BC for $14,267 on Jan 31. The Director now owns 21,236 shares after completing the transaction at $83.43 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, SINGER DAVID V, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 180 shares for $80.69 each. As a result, the insider received 14,524 and left with 19,329 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brunswick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BC has reached a high of $98.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 574.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 615.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 74.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.61M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 4.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.00% and a Short% of Float of 5.03%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.02, compared to 1.46 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.46. The current Payout Ratio is 17.00% for BC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2005 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.36 and a low estimate of $1.88, while EPS last year was $1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.76, with high estimates of $2.85 and low estimates of $2.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.4 and $9.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.15. EPS for the following year is $10.93, with 15 analysts recommending between $11.99 and $9.74.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.69B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.75B to a low estimate of $1.63B. As of the current estimate, Brunswick Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.43B, an estimated increase of 18.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.8B, an increase of 9.90% less than the figure of $18.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.74B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.85B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.66B and the low estimate is $6.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.