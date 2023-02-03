CLAR (Clarus Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) closed at $10.39 in the last session, up 0.48% from day before closing price of $10.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526844 shares were traded. CLAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on November 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9 from $31 previously.

On December 21, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 21, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when KUEHNE AARON bought 4,092 shares for $12.21 per share. The transaction valued at 49,961 led to the insider holds 95,248 shares of the business.

HOUSE DONALD sold 10,000 shares of CLAR for $282,394 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 150,000 shares after completing the transaction at $28.24 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, SOKOLOW NICOLAS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $28.53 each. As a result, the insider received 427,926 and left with 80,448 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Clarus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLAR has reached a high of $29.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLAR traded on average about 508.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 403.52k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.70M. Shares short for CLAR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 8.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.49% and a Short% of Float of 24.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CLAR is 0.10, which was 0.05 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%. The current Payout Ratio is 14.10% for CLAR, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1002:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.67 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.33 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $476.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $469.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $471.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $375.79M, up 25.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $514.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $547.11M and the low estimate is $489.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.