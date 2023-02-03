Considering Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE) closed at $7.13 in the last session, down -1.38% from day before closing price of $7.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1347172 shares were traded. GLUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GLUE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.50 and its Current Ratio is at 13.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On August 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on August 15, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLUE has reached a high of $15.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GLUE traded on average about 147.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 120.75k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.98M. Insiders hold about 0.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GLUE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.76M, compared to 4.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.33% and a Short% of Float of 27.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.23 and -$2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.3. EPS for the following year is -$2.67, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.54 and -$2.76.