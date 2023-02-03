Considering Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) closed at $20.78 in the last session, up 4.21% from day before closing price of $19.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558910 shares were traded. MYGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MYGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when Riggsbee Richard Bryan sold 9,400 shares for $20.04 per share. The transaction valued at 188,386 led to the insider holds 364,107 shares of the business.

Riggsbee Richard Bryan sold 600 shares of MYGN for $12,006 on Jan 18. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 373,507 shares after completing the transaction at $20.01 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Riggsbee Richard Bryan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $15.15 each. As a result, the insider received 302,992 and left with 374,107 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYGN has reached a high of $28.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MYGN traded on average about 750.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 528.48k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 80.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.43M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.46% stake in the company. Shares short for MYGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 3.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $700M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $685.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $692.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $690.6M, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $739.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $765M and the low estimate is $716.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.