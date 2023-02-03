Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $6.25 in the prior trading day, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) closed at $6.38, up 2.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527544 shares were traded. DSEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DSEY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.80.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when FOSS ERIC J bought 121,210 shares for $8.67 per share. The transaction valued at 1,050,782 led to the insider holds 121,210 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DSEY has reached a high of $11.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 555.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 472.71k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 320.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 313.76M. Insiders hold about 3.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DSEY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.52M, compared to 2.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 4.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $713.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $740M to a low estimate of $680.89M. As of the current estimate, Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $689.19M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $724.61M, an increase of 7.80% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $769M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $652.92M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DSEY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.03B and the low estimate is $2.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.