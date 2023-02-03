First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) closed the day trading at $15.14 up 2.30% from the previous closing price of $14.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666370 shares were traded. FCF stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FCF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On August 03, 2022, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $15.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Price T Michael bought 13,212 shares for $13.87 per share. The transaction valued at 183,250 led to the insider holds 321,756 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCF has reached a high of $17.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FCF traded about 431.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FCF traded about 622k shares per day. A total of 93.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.79M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FCF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 3.84M, compared to 2.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.85%.

Dividends & Splits

FCF’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.16. The current Payout Ratio is 34.60% for FCF, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 18, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.82 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $112.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $114.33M to a low estimate of $107M. As of the current estimate, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $96.33M, an estimated increase of 16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.33M, an increase of 31.70% over than the figure of $16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $413.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $403M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $410.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $385.3M, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $505.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $529.48M and the low estimate is $480M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.