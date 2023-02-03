How is CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s (NASDAQ: COMM) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $8.60 in the prior trading day, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) closed at $8.79, up 2.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2252330 shares were traded. COMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.64.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COMM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $15 from $8 previously.

On October 04, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $17.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Carlson John R. bought 11,868 shares for $12.62 per share. The transaction valued at 149,730 led to the insider holds 167,393 shares of the business.

Lorentzen Kyle David bought 17,700 shares of COMM for $189,209 on Aug 31. The EVP & CFO now owns 244,009 shares after completing the transaction at $10.69 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Treadway Charles L., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 48,076 shares for $10.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 500,428 and bolstered with 1,260,378 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COMM has reached a high of $13.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.57M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 208.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.16M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COMM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.81M with a Short Ratio of 10.88M, compared to 9.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 6.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.66. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.75 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.59B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.3B and the low estimate is $9.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.