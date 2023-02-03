How is CTI BioPharma Corp.’s (NASDAQ: CTIC) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) closed at $5.75 in the last session, up 2.68% from day before closing price of $5.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3487124 shares were traded. CTIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTIC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On September 01, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On July 07, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on July 07, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 24 when Craig Adam R sold 85,317 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 511,923 led to the insider holds 29,440 shares of the business.

Fong James K sold 100,000 shares of CTIC for $600,000 on Jan 24. The EVP & Chief Commercial Officer now owns 3,565 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Craig Adam R, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 84,683 shares for $6.01 each. As a result, the insider received 509,224 and left with 29,440 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTIC has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTIC traded on average about 3.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.73M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.93M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CTIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.62M with a Short Ratio of 14.44M, compared to 17.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.40% and a Short% of Float of 16.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.93 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $150.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $218M and the low estimate is $81.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 172.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.