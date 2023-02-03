How is RXO Inc.’s (NYSE: RXO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $19.27 in the prior trading day, RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) closed at $20.09, up 4.26%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1345849 shares were traded. RXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RXO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $17 from $20 previously.

On January 09, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.

On December 20, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $18.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on December 20, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RXO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXO has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.44% stake in the company.