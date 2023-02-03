How is Teekay Corporation’s (NYSE: TK) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) closed at $4.88 in the last session, down -2.01% from day before closing price of $4.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 799043 shares were traded. TK stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7850.

We take a closer look at TK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA/Merrill on October 22, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Over the past 52 weeks, TK has reached a high of $5.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4750, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6990.

According to the various share statistics, TK traded on average about 916.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 871.97k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 102.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.00M. Insiders hold about 41.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.01M, compared to 663.04k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

