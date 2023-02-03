I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK).

After finishing at $32.82 in the prior trading day, Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) closed at $31.67, down -3.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537771 shares were traded. TNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.21.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TNK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 206.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Teekay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNK has reached a high of $36.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 448.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 424.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.88M. Insiders hold about 31.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TNK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 843.11k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.79%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TNK, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 24, 2019 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2018. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 24, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:8 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.45 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was -$1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.41, with high estimates of $3.75 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.37 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.41. EPS for the following year is $5.37, with 6 analysts recommending between $9.18 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $158.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $179M to a low estimate of $132.5M. As of the current estimate, Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $41.17M, an estimated increase of 284.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $191.53M, an increase of 197.70% less than the figure of $284.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $231M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $146.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $597M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $534M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $565.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $227.25M, up 148.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $614.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $889M and the low estimate is $437.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.