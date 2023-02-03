In spite of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OTLK) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.19, up 1.71% from its previous closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 647861 shares were traded. OTLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OTLK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On September 13, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On September 11, 2019, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on September 11, 2019, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when Evanson Jeff sold 267,000 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 296,370 led to the insider holds 745,975 shares of the business.

Evanson Jeff sold 103,255 shares of OTLK for $125,971 on Jan 19. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 1,012,975 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Evanson Jeff, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 33,738 shares for $1.25 each. As a result, the insider received 42,172 and left with 1,116,230 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTLK has reached a high of $2.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0577, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1871.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OTLK traded 478.22K shares on average per day over the past three months and 535.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 220.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.67M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OTLK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.38M with a Short Ratio of 15.15M, compared to 13.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.80% and a Short% of Float of 10.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.36.