In spite of Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RCRT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) closed at $0.54 down -16.92% from its previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2170007 shares were traded. RCRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5121.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on December 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Roth Douglas bought 4,762 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 4,619 led to the insider holds 5,175 shares of the business.

Roth Douglas bought 413 shares of RCRT for $380 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 413 shares after completing the transaction at $0.92 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Jennings Miles L, who serves as the President and COO of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $0.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,729 and bolstered with 1,020,693 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCRT has reached a high of $3.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4365, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9680.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RCRT has traded an average of 299.12K shares per day and 1.41M over the past ten days. A total of 14.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.45M. Insiders hold about 29.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RCRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 81.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 131.55k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.18M, up 35.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50M and the low estimate is $45.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 59.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.