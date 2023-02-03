In spite of Rent-A-Center Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RCII) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) closed at $29.99 up 8.38% from its previous closing price of $27.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1137435 shares were traded. RCII stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rent-A-Center Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on December 05, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On June 29, 2022, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $42.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on February 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when BROWN JEFFREY J bought 1,084 shares for $24.20 per share. The transaction valued at 26,233 led to the insider holds 78,228 shares of the business.

BROWN JEFFREY J bought 1,475 shares of RCII for $25,739 on Oct 25. The Director now owns 77,144 shares after completing the transaction at $17.45 per share. On Jul 12, another insider, BROWN JEFFREY J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,223 shares for $20.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,304 and bolstered with 75,669 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rent-A-Center’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 100.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCII has reached a high of $43.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RCII has traded an average of 589.08K shares per day and 455.32k over the past ten days. A total of 55.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.52M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RCII as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.91M, compared to 4.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.43% and a Short% of Float of 17.08%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RCII is 1.36, from 1.16 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.74%. The current Payout Ratio is 370.20% for RCII, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 2003 when the company split stock in a 5:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.98 and $3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.74. EPS for the following year is $4.17, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.46 and $3.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.01B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $1B. As of the current estimate, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.18B, an estimated decrease of -14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, a decrease of -10.90% over than the figure of -$14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.58B, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $4.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.