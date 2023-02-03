In the case of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON), what’s next?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) closed the day trading at $82.12 up 5.50% from the previous closing price of $77.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9214662 shares were traded. ON stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ON, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $83.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 when COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR sold 2,111 shares for $68.01 per share. The transaction valued at 143,569 led to the insider holds 22,931 shares of the business.

KEETON SIMON sold 4,550 shares of ON for $341,250 on Aug 18. The EVP & GM, PSG now owns 162,791 shares after completing the transaction at $75.00 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, KEETON SIMON, who serves as the EVP & GM, PSG of the company, sold 2,813 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 196,910 and left with 167,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ON has reached a high of $78.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ON traded about 5.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ON traded about 5.75M shares per day. A total of 432.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 430.73M. Shares short for ON as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.74M with a Short Ratio of 20.42M, compared to 20.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $1.25, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.29 and $4.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.1. EPS for the following year is $4.87, with 28 analysts recommending between $5.46 and $3.31.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $2.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.14B to a low estimate of $2.06B. As of the current estimate, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.74B, an estimated increase of 21.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.1B, an increase of 13.50% less than the figure of $21.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.02B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.74B, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9B and the low estimate is $6.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.