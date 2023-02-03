In the case of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT), what’s next?

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) closed the day trading at $1.17 up 2.63% from the previous closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 713881 shares were traded. WPRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WPRT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 24, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On September 09, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.

Lake Street Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 10, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WPRT has reached a high of $2.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8952, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0323.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WPRT traded about 578.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WPRT traded about 358.31k shares per day. A total of 171.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.59M. Insiders hold about 11.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WPRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 2.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $86.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $92.11M to a low estimate of $78M. As of the current estimate, Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.41M, an estimated increase of 32.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.76M, an increase of 24.90% less than the figure of $32.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WPRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $367.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $326.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $350.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.5M, up 38.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $421.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $437.4M and the low estimate is $390.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.