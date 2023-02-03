Invest in Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $4.60 in the prior trading day, Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) closed at $4.70, up 2.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698455 shares were traded. AMTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.25.

On August 09, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when BLOCK JOHN R sold 55,165 shares for $12.12 per share. The transaction valued at 668,445 led to the insider holds 34,462 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMTX has reached a high of $16.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3709, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.7445.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 586.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 503.08k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.44M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.18M with a Short Ratio of 6.18M, compared to 5.75M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.65% and a Short% of Float of 19.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.29 and -$1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$1.21.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $65.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $67M to a low estimate of $64.71M. As of the current estimate, Aemetis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.9M, an estimated increase of 31.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.62M, an increase of 12.80% less than the figure of $31.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.12M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $272M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $246.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $256.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $211.95M, up 20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $370.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $427.27M and the low estimate is $316.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.