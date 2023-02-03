Invest in Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $46.12 in the prior trading day, Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) closed at $48.76, up 5.72%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17074225 shares were traded. MRVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.74.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MRVL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 02, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $50 from $64 previously.

On December 02, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $55.

On November 16, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $56.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on November 16, 2022, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Hussain Muhammad Raghib sold 46,200 shares for $42.22 per share. The transaction valued at 1,950,564 led to the insider holds 757,342 shares of the business.

Meintjes Willem A sold 10,000 shares of MRVL for $349,200 on Jan 06. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 72,896 shares after completing the transaction at $34.92 per share. On Oct 15, another insider, GAYNOR MITCHELL, who serves as the EVP, CALO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $39.61 each. As a result, the insider received 198,050 and left with 103,429 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVL has reached a high of $78.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 11.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 852.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 848.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.97M with a Short Ratio of 17.10M, compared to 17.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MRVL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.24, compared to 0.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 26 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $2.8, with 29 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.46B, up 37.80% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.83B and the low estimate is $6.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.