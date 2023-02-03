Investing in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.90, up 0.89% from its previous closing price of $7.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2977720 shares were traded. BHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.81.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares for $17.05 per share. The transaction valued at 77,606,339 led to the insider holds 310,449,643 shares of the business.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 35,000,000 shares of BHC for $596,925,000 on May 10. The 10% Owner now owns 315,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.05 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Spurr Robert, who serves as the U.S. President-Pharma Business of the company, sold 1,595 shares for $22.19 each. As a result, the insider received 35,393 and left with 90,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bausch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHC has reached a high of $26.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BHC traded 5.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 362.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 344.64M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 28M with a Short Ratio of 24.08M, compared to 29.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.74% and a Short% of Float of 8.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $1.88 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.91 and $3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.46. EPS for the following year is $5.69, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.84 and $4.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $2.8B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.84B to a low estimate of $2.75B. As of the current estimate, Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.67B, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.96B, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.92B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.73B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.6B and the low estimate is $11.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.