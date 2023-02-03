Investing in Cadence Bank (CADE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) closed at $28.03 up 5.46% from its previous closing price of $26.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1650602 shares were traded. CADE stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cadence Bank’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On November 17, 2022, Janney Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $29 to $30.

Janney Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cadence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CADE has reached a high of $32.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CADE has traded an average of 1.17M shares per day and 1.56M over the past ten days. A total of 183.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CADE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.05M with a Short Ratio of 5.52M, compared to 4.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CADE is 0.94, from 0.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.51.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.79 and $2.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.71. EPS for the following year is $3.24, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.4 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $486.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $493.12M to a low estimate of $480.4M. As of the current estimate, Cadence Bank’s year-ago sales were $375.07M, an estimated increase of 29.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $491.01M, an increase of 14.00% less than the figure of $29.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $504.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $481.16M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CADE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, up 56.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $1.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.